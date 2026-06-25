Maharashtra Bans Use of Newspapers and Recycled Printed Paper for Serving, Wrapping and Storing Food

Mumbai: In a huge move to safeguard public health, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in coordination with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has strictly prohibited the use of newspapers and recycled printed paper for serving, wrapping, or storing food items across the state.

The directive reinforces existing provisions under the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, which classify newspapers and similar printed materials as unsafe for direct food contact. Authorities have launched intensified inspections and enforcement drives, particularly targeting street food vendors, restaurants, cloud kitchens, and other food business operators (FBOs).

Health Risks from Printing Ink and Contaminants

The primary concern is the potential migration of harmful chemicals from printing inks into food, especially hot, oily, or moist items like vada pav, samosa, pakoda, and other popular street snacks. Newspaper inks can contain heavy metals, mineral oils, pigments, and other toxic substances that may lead to chronic health issues, including digestive problems and long-term toxicity risks.

Recycled printed paper poses additional hazards due to possible contamination with bacteria, dust, and metallic residues accumulated during printing and handling.

Advertisement

Vendors are now required to switch exclusively to approved food-grade packaging materials.

Crackdown and Penalties

Recent inspections in Mumbai following reports of non-compliance have already resulted in actions against multiple establishments. Officials, including under the leadership of Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, are conducting statewide drives to ensure adherence.

Advertisement

Violators face regulatory penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act, which could include fines and other legal measures.

Food safety experts and consumer groups have welcomed the move, describing it as a long-overdue step toward modernizing food handling practices in India. They urge consumers to be vigilant and report violations to local food safety authorities.

Alternatives and Compliance

Authorities recommend using food-grade paper, aluminum foil (where appropriate), biodegradable wrappers, or other FSSAI-approved materials. The ban extends to using newspapers for absorbing excess oil or covering ingredients.

This enforcement aligns with broader national efforts by FSSAI to raise awareness about safe packaging and reduce exposure to avoidable contaminants in everyday food consumption.