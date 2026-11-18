Mumbai: In a horrifying incident that has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a 40-year-old man allegedly threw his two young sons into an irrigation canal after luring them out of the house with the promise of snacks. While the accused father has been arrested and has confessed to the crime, a massive search operation is underway to locate the missing boys.

According to officials at the Pachod police station, the incident occurred around 7:00 PM on Monday, November 16, near Nandar village in Paithan taluka. The accused, identified as Somnath Damodar Rodge, took his two sons—seven-year-old Aryan and five-year-old Shyam—out on his scooter under the pretext of buying them chocolates and vada pav.

Instead of heading to a local market, Rodge drove the children to the Jayakwadi Left Bank Canal. Eyewitness accounts indicate that when the boys realised what their father was about to do, they broke down in terror and pleaded desperately for their lives, crying out, "Papa, we will die, please don't do this." Ignoring their agonising pleas, Rodge threw both children into the deep, fast-flowing waters of the canal.

A group of local farmers who were near the canal to operate an electric water pump witnessed the horrific act and immediately rushed toward the spot to intervene and rescue the boys. However, Rodge allegedly turned violent, hurling abuses and pelting stones at the farmers to keep them at bay.

Advertisement

The bystanders quickly alerted the Pachod police, who arrived at the scene and took Rodge into custody. Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Pandit confirmed that while the accused initially gave evasive replies, he eventually confessed during interrogation to throwing both of his sons into the canal.

The exact motive behind the extreme act remains under investigation, with police exploring potential domestic disputes or personal distress. Since Monday night, joint teams of local police, fire brigade personnel, and expert divers—assisted by devastated family members and villagers—have been scouring the Jayakwadi canal. Search and rescue efforts have been significantly hampered by strong water currents, and the two boys remained untraced as of Wednesday morning.