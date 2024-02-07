Updated February 1st, 2024 at 08:43 IST
Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out at Parking Lot in Palghar’s Nalasopara, 7 Vehicles Gutted
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.
Manisha Roy
- India
- 1 min read
There were no reports of any injuries | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Palghar: A fire broke out at a parking lot of Dhaniv Bagh locality in Nalasopara in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. As many as seven vehicles parked there were gutted. The fire also engulfed a chemical-laden truck which was parked in the area.
After receiving information, the fire department rushed a fire team to the spot to carry out firefighting operations.
Advertisement
News agency ANI shared the visuals from the spot on social media platform X.
Advertisement
However, there were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published February 1st, 2024 at 08:43 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.