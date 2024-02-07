There were no reports of any injuries | Image: ANI

Palghar: A fire broke out at a parking lot of Dhaniv Bagh locality in Nalasopara in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. As many as seven vehicles parked there were gutted. The fire also engulfed a chemical-laden truck which was parked in the area.

After receiving information, the fire department rushed a fire team to the spot to carry out firefighting operations.

#WATCH | Palghar, Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a parking lot of Dhaniv Bagh locality in Nalasopara. 7 vehicles parked there were reduced to ashes. A truck full of chemicals was also parked in the parking, which caught fire. The fire team immediately rushed to the spot to douse… pic.twitter.com/bg3LxNLpAT — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

News agency ANI shared the visuals from the spot on social media platform X.

However, there were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

