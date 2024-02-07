Fire brigade teams reached the spot and initiated the dowsing operation by spraying water on the tanker. | Image: PTI/ Representational

Mumbai: An oil tanker carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) collided with the sidewall of a flyover, causing gas leakage near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra, on Thursday morning, as per initial reports.

Authorities urged people within a 500-metre radius of the accident not to use cooking stoves to prevent potential incidents. As a precaution, vehicular movement in the area was halted, and power supply was cut off.

According to the police officials,The tanker struck the crash barrier at the flyover's entry point in the Cidco Chowk area on Jalna road around 5 am, resulting in damage and gas leakage.

Following the incident, Fire brigade teams reached the spot and initiated the dowsing operation by spraying water on the tanker. Efforts, as of now, are underway to transfer the gas to another vehicle to control the leakage. The affected road is closed for traffic, and electricity supply remains disconnected as safety measures.

(With inputs from PTI)