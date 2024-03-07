Advertisement

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a scrapyard in Maharashtra’s Thane district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday causing a serious breathing problem to the people residing in the area. The fire, which broke out at the scrapyard, quickly spread to a larger area due to the presence of several inflammable substances at the site. No casualty or injury has been reported after the incident.

An official of the fire department stated that information was received that a massive fire broke out at a scrapyard in the Kharegaon area.

On the information, the local police and 12 fire tenders reached the spot and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.

As per the official, the fire was completely brought under control after hours of efforts made by the fire personnel.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a scrapyard in the Kharegaon area, 12 fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the fire. (06/03) pic.twitter.com/DCtBpGmsG6 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

The cause of the fire is not known yet. The police are investigating to ascertain the cause.