Updated March 7th, 2024 at 07:34 IST

Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Scrapyard in Thane, No Casualty Reported | Video

A massive fire broke out at a scrapyard in Maharashtra’s Thane on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday causing a breathing problem to local residents

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive fire broke out at scrapyard in Maharashtra's Thane
Massive fire broke out at a scrapyard in Maharashtra's Thane district | Image:ANI
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a scrapyard in Maharashtra’s Thane district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday causing a serious breathing problem to the people residing in the area. The fire, which broke out at the scrapyard, quickly spread to a larger area due to the presence of several inflammable substances at the site. No casualty or injury has been reported after the incident. 

An official of the fire department stated that information was received that a massive fire broke out at a scrapyard in the Kharegaon area. 

On the information, the local police and 12 fire tenders reached the spot and efforts to douse the fire were initiated. 

As per the official, the fire was completely brought under control after hours of efforts made by the fire personnel. 

The cause of the fire is not known yet. The police are investigating to ascertain the cause. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 07:34 IST

