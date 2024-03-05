×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Palghar

A massive fire engulfed a company situated in Maharashtra’s Boisar Tarapur MIDC area of Palghar district

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Palghar
Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Palghar | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: A massive fire engulfed a company situated in Maharashtra’s Boisar Tarapur MIDC area of Palghar district, on Tuesday. The blaze erupted in the early hours of the morning, casting a pall of smoke and flames over the industrial region. Firefighters and emergency responders swiftly mobilized to the scene, battling ferocious flames that threatened to consume the entire establishment. As of now there are no reported casualties, but the extent of damage to the company's facilities and surrounding infrastructure is yet to be fully assessed. 

This is a developing story, more details awaited…

Published March 5th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

