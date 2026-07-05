Maharashtra: Massive Landslide Blocks Access to Rajmachi Fort in Lonavala, Clearance Operations Underway

Pune (Maharashtra): A massive landslide on the road leading to Rajmachi Fort completely blocked vehicular movement in Lonavala on Sunday. Earth movers were deployed to carry out the debris clearance operations, traffic and local police said.

This came as Maharashtra witnessed a strong morning spell of rain lashing several parts of the state amid the 'Red Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The IMD also forecasted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain to continue across the district till 10th July in Tehsil Mawal in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The Pawana River in the Ravet locality of Pimpri-Chinchwad was gushing as the area received heavy rainfall.

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Meanwhile, the Kondhwa area of Pune felt relief as local markets carried a vibrant hue in the light rain. While Mumbai's Worli area witnessed an overcast morning, mist covered the area around Marine Drive amid the downpour.

Earlier, a balcony of a dilapidated building in Belapur village, Navi Mumbai, collapsed amid continuous heavy rainfall. It is reported that the building was in a severely dilapidated state.

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Several parts of Thane city witnessed waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek said that operations continued despite the Western Railway suburban network recording staggering precipitation levels exceeding 250 mm since Saturday night, while some regions witnessed rainfall in the range of 150 to 200 cm.