Updated February 24th, 2024 at 00:28 IST
Maharashtra: Several Shops Gutted After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Latur
On information, the Latur police along with half a dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Latur: A massive fire broke out at several shops in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Friday night leading to a major loss of properties at all the commercial establishments at the site. It is being said that the fire, which broke out in the late evening on February 23 at a shop, spread quickly to the nearby shops.
On information, the local police along with half a dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.
Advertisement
It is being said that after the fire broke out at a shop, the local people tried to douse the fire by themselves. However, when the fire quickly spread and engulfed the nearby shops, the fire department was informed.
No loss of life has been reported so far in the incident.
Advertisement
The police are inquiring to ascertain the cause of fire at the site.
Advertisement
Further details awaited.
Advertisement
Published February 24th, 2024 at 00:28 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.