Fire breaks out at several shops in Maharashtra's Latur | Image: ANI

Latur: A massive fire broke out at several shops in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Friday night leading to a major loss of properties at all the commercial establishments at the site. It is being said that the fire, which broke out in the late evening on February 23 at a shop, spread quickly to the nearby shops.

On information, the local police along with half a dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.

It is being said that after the fire broke out at a shop, the local people tried to douse the fire by themselves. However, when the fire quickly spread and engulfed the nearby shops, the fire department was informed.

No loss of life has been reported so far in the incident.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out at several shops in Latur; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fJYwCN1ady — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

The police are inquiring to ascertain the cause of fire at the site.

Further details awaited.

