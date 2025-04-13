Maharashtra Temples Ignite Debate Among Visitors Amid Push For 'Modest' Clothing

Mumbai: Numerous temples across Maharashtra have been implementing dress codes thereby encouraging devotees to don modest and traditional attire to 'preserve' the sacred atmosphere of these religious sites.

Several temple trusts, including the Chinchwad Devasthan Trust, which oversees the management of temples such as those in Morgaon, Theur, Siddhatek, Morya Gosavi Sanjivan in Pimpri Chinchwad, and Khar Narangi in Raigad, recently released advisories requesting devotees to choose 'appropriate' clothing.

These guidelines, while not compulsory, have been formulated as respectful appeals to uphold decorum within temple premises.

Earlier this year, the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust in Mumbai, announced a dress code.

Likewise, in Ratnagiri, approximately 50 temples introduced dress codes last year, with signboards at entrances advising devotees to wear fully covered garments and avoid clothing that exposes parts of the body.

The Maharashtra Temple Federation facilitated discussions across 11 locations in Ratnagiri, where temple trustees collectively agreed to enforce traditional Indian attire.

Restrictions on Visitors in Jeans, Skirts

In Ahilyanagar district, at least 16 temples have imposed comparable restrictions, prohibiting entry to those wearing jeans, skirts, shorts, or other garments deemed ‘revealing.’

Noticeboards outside these temples clearly outline unacceptable clothing, with Marathi guidelines explicitly stating that 'revealing or provocative' attire is not allowed.

Right-wing organisations, such as Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh and Hindu Janajagruti, have voiced support for these measures and are advocating for their implementation in all temples in Ahilyanagar and across Maharashtra.

A few years ago, a 'Vastra Samhita' or dress code was implemented at four temples in Nagpur, namely the Gopalkrishna Temple in Dhantoli, Sankatmochan Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Bellori (Saoner), Brihaspati Temple in Kanolibara, and Durgamata Temple in Hilltop.

However, the move has ignited several debates that have left devotees with mixed reactions. While some have appreciated the efforts to maintain decorum, others have expressed their vehement disapproval over the same.

Visitors Divided

Architect Ritu Chanekar opined, “There shouldn't be any dress code as a majority of people usually don't decide upon their temple visits. I too end up randomly visiting a temple if I am out. Having said that, I do agree one must be moderately dressed to visit a temple.”

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Sushrut Babhulkar from Nagpur, said, “I completely oppose the implementation of dress code. A temple must be open for all. We must be liberal and that's what Hinduism teaches.”

Sharing a different view, Vishwajeet Singh quipped, “I feel one must opt for a modest dressing be it a man or a woman. Because temples are divine and sacred, we must dress appropriately and ensure the clothes are not objectionable. South Indians & Jains follow a dress code but others don't really follow any. As a practising Sanatani, I feel it doesn't look good to dress up in shorts and enter a temple.”