Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Maharashtra Weather: Temperatures Fall Below 10° In Many Areas Of Mumbai, Nashik Records Coldest Day

Maharashtra: Temperatures below 10 degrees have been observed at nine different locations. On Wednesday, Pune had its lowest temperature of the season.

Pritam Saha
Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Temperature Drops Below 10 Degrees In Many Areas Of Mumbai
Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Temperature Drops Below 10 Degrees In Many Areas Of Mumbai | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Maharashtra Weather Alert: In majority of the state's districts, the temperature has dropped significantly. The lowest temperature of the season was recorded at Pune. Mumbai's temperature has likewise fallen. According to meteorological forecasts, the current cold spell will intensify over the following few days. While irregular rain is predicted in Vidarbha over the next 48 hours, the minimum temperature will dip in some areas of Konkan, North Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha during the next two days.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

In Mumbai, the minimum temperature has decreased dramatically. With the temperature falling below 15 degrees Celsius for the past two days, Mumbai is feeling more and more chilly. The following two days are expected to see a decrease in the lowest temperatures at several locations in the Konkan, North Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, according to the Meteorological Department (IMD). Aside from this, other cities in Western Maharashtra have seen a drop in temperature. Tuesday and Wednesday saw temperatures at Mumbai's Santa Cruz meteorological center of about 15 degrees Celsius. To stay warm, a lot of people in the city turned to sweaters and bonfires. 

Nashik Records Lowest Temperature

The lowest temperature of the season has been recorded in the Nashik district. The temperature in Nashik's Niphad Taluka has fallen. The Wheat Research Center at Kundewadi in Niphad taluka recorded the lowest temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature of the winter is this one. In Dhule city, the severe cold persists. For the past four days, the districts' temperatures have been steadily dropping. 

Unseasonal Rain Warning

Unseasonal rain may occur in Konkan, according to the Meteorological Department. The mercury has dropped by 3.3 degrees in Alibaug, with a minimum temperature of 14.1 degrees recorded today. In Matheran, the lowest temperature recorded was 12 degrees Celsius, while in Ratnagiri, it was 18 degrees Celsius. For the past three or four days, this has continued. For the next two days, the lowest temperature will drop in a few locations in the Konkan, North Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, according to the Meteorological Department.

North India is covered with fog and cold. This is also having an impact on Maharashtra's weather. It was predicted that Maharashtra would also experience an increase in frigid temperatures due to the cold winds coming from the north. The state has been experiencing cold weather for a few days. The cold and fog have also impacted train and air services. In these Maharashtra locations, temperatures have been reported below 10 degrees:

  • Nashik 8.6 degrees Celsius
  • Jalgaon 9.3 degrees Celsius
  • Pune 8.6 degrees Celsius
  • Malegaon 9.4 degrees Celsius
  • Nagpur 8.7 degrees Celsius
  • Akola 9.5 degrees Celsius
  • Sambhajinagar 9.4 degrees Celsius
  • Baramati 8.7 degrees Celsius
  • Yavatmal 9 degrees Celsius 

Pune Weather Report

Pune is experiencing a cold wave, and on Thursday morning, dense fog was seen near the Sant Tukaram Maharaj bridge in Ravet, Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pune locals were left helpless on Wednesday by the frigid weather that has persisted in the city for a week. On Wednesday, the temperature dropped much more than it had the previous two days, with Shivajinagar recording a minimum temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius. Temperature readings in the Haveli region ranged from 8.7 to 10.1 degrees Celsius. 

Pune had the lowest temperature of the season on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Over the course of the next 24 hours, there will probably be a small decline in the minimum temperature. Not much will change in the minimum temperature until January 29.

