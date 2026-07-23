Viral Posts Claim Pregnant Cop's Unborn Child Died After Violence At CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest, Here's What Delhi Police Said

New Delhi: Several social media posts claiming that a pregnant officer of the Delhi Police lost her unborn child after protesters pelted stones at her at Jantar Mantar is going viral on social media. However, police sources have stated that the claim is false.

The Viral Posts

A picture of a female Delhi police personnel purportedly in an unconscious state at the Jantar Mantar protest site is doing rounds on social media.

The picture showed several police officers holding the officer after she lost consciousness.

Many social media users claimed that the officer, who was four months pregnant, was hit by stones pelted by protesters.

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They further claimed that her unborn child died following the violence.

The pregnant woman police officer who was injured during the student protests at Jantar Mantar could not save her unborn child.

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One such post read, "It is reported that a woman police officer was hit by a stone.. She was four months pregnant, and the doctors said that it would be very difficult to save her unborn child. The husband of the woman police officer has alleged that the inflammatory messages of Abhijeet Dipke and his associates worsened the situation, the price of which an unborn child had to pay with his life. He says that he will make every possible effort to ensure the arrest of all the accused before Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation."

Here's What Police Sources Said

Delhi Police sources have refuted the claim that a pregnant police officer lost her child due to violence at Jantar Mantar. The sources said that the viral pics circulating on social media was taken the protest, after the female cop was injured due to the stampede-like situation at the site.

The sources added that neither the cop is married nor is she pregnant. They further said that the officer is under medial supervision.

Jantar Mantar Protest

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been camping at the Jantar Mantar from June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The movement drew heightened attention when it got support from famous environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who went on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site. After 20+ days of fasting, he was forcibly moved to a hospital by police. He has written a letter to Union Minister JP Nadda, offering to end the strike if the government assures that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement.

He said, "Their only "offence" has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system."

Meanwhile, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has stressed that the “protest will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan is sacked by PM Modi”.