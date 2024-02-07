The upcoming bridge will connect Soorghat and Sonia Vihar stations on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Yamuna river in the national capital will soon get a new metro bridge. The work on the upcoming bridge, which will connect Soorghat and Sonia Vihar stations on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor, will be completed by mid-2025, officials said. The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor is an extension of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line. The bridge will have a length of 560 metres.

According to DMRC, the superstructure work — the portion that absorbs the live load — of the bridge is underway.

Of the total length, a portion of 280 metres has been completed. Bridge builders are being used for the construction of the bridge.

Officials said that the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV is scheduled for completion in mid-2025.

Currently, the DMRC has four bridges to cross the Yamuna river. Of these four bridges, the Yamuna Bank bridge on the Blue Line is the longest with a length of 698.8 metres.whereas the Shashtri Park bridge (553-metre-long) on Red line is the oldest metro bridge to pass over the river.

The upcoming bridge will come up between two existing bridges on Yamuna – Wazirabad bridge and Signature Bridge. The bridge will cross Yamuna at about 385 metres downstream of old Wazirabad bridge and 213 metres upstream of the existing Signature Bridge.

This would be the first-ever metro bridge over Yamuna to be built using the cantilever construction method. A cantilever is a rigid structural element that extends horizontally and is supported at only one end.

DMRC is constructing three corridors as part of its Phase-IV extension. Of these three corridors, Majlis Park-Maujpur is the smallest corridor with a length of 12.318 km. This corridor will have eight stations.