Major Boost for Make-in-India: Defence Exports Surge 35-Fold In 11 Years Under Modi Govt, Says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday stated that India’s defence exports have grown by nearly 35 times over the past eleven years under the Modi government. He also expressed confidence that India will soon become completely self-reliant in the defence sector.

Speaking at an event in Dehradun, the Defence Minister said, “You will be happy to know that today India's defence exports have increased by almost 35 times compared to 2014. In 2013–14, defence exports stood at only Rs 686 crore, which has now risen to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024–25.”

Discussing India’s ambitious defence export targets, he added, "Defence products made in our country are being exported to nearly 100 countries. Our goal is to achieve Rs 30,000 crore in defence exports this year, and Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. I am fully confident that we will definitely reach this target."

Self-reliance in defence technology

Emphasising the importance of self-reliance in defence technology, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Atamanirbhar Bharat, Rajnath Singh said, "When a nation begins manufacturing its own defence equipment—its own weapons, fighter jets, and missiles—it not only learns to trust itself, but also sends a strong message to the world: We are self-reliant, capable, and no longer dependent on others."

Power of made in India weapons

Underscoring the importance of Made-in-India weapons and defence technologies to thwart threats by any enemy, he said, "Today, our armed forces are equipped not only with imported weapons, but also with indigenously developed missiles, tanks, and other platforms. Missiles like Agni, Prithvi, and BrahMos are ready to respond to any threat, and all of them are made in India. Our country now has the capability to build aircraft carriers like INS Vikrant."

Emphasis on domestic production

The Defence Minister also highlighted the growth of India's domestic defence production under the Modi government's tenure.

"Our efforts to promote domestic companies have yielded significant results. While our domestic defence production was around Rs 40,000 crore in 2014, today it has crossed the record figure of approximately Rs 1.3 lakh crore, and it continues to grow steadily," he said.

"This year, our target is to exceed Rs 1.6 lakh crore in defence production. Our goal is to achieve Rs 3 lakh crore worth of defence production by the year 2029," he added.

In a note by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Ministry of Defence credited this extraordinary rise in India's defence exports to "firm political resolve" and "strategic policies."