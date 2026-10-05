Major Setback for AAP: Punjab High Court Orders CBI Probe Into Charges Against CM Mann’s Aides

Chandigarh: In a major political setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into corruption allegations involving close aides of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The High Court directed the federal agency to register a criminal case and investigate alleged bribery and influence peddling linked directly to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The probe centres around CM Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh Ghuman, alongside private intermediaries. The court has instructed the CBI to complete its preliminary investigation and submit a report within two months.

The court's ruling follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf.

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The petitioner informed the bench that the Punjab Police had failed to act on repeated warnings and formal complaints submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to court filings, the ED had written three separate letters to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) detailing instances of alleged systemic corruption within state departments.

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The ED requested the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman and associated individuals. With the state police reportedly taking no corrective measures, the High Court transferred the entire matter to the CBI.

The ED's financial intelligence points to an organised network operating within administrative corridors.

Investigators allege that a private intermediary, Nitin Gohal, served as the bridge between individuals seeking executive favours and the Chief Minister's staff.

The primary allegations under CBI scrutiny include manipulation of government official transfers and postings in exchange for monetary kickbacks, irregularities and bribery in granting Change of Land Use (CLU) clearances, unauthorised issuance and facilitation of arms licences, and illicit sharing and compromise of confidential state administrative documents.

Conversely, the Aam Aadmi Party has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, alleging that the Union government is misusing agencies like the ED and CBI to slander the state leadership and disrupt its governance agenda.