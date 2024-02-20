Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued an order, directing all DCPs (Deputy Commissioner of Police) and unit heads to ensure that no CCTV footage of any crime is leaked online. His order came after a video was circulated online, showing a murder inside a salon in Najafgarh. Two people were killed in that particular incident. In the video, one of the victims can be seen begging his attackers for his life before he was shot in the head at point-blank range.

"We have received this order and the same was conveyed to everyone. We have asked to follow the orders strictly," a senior police officer was quoted as saying in a PTI report. The same officer noted that it was problematic for CCTV footage, which is meant for police use, to be leaked online where it can be viewed and shared by thousands of people.

Stating that senior officers will be held responsible in the event of a breach, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora said that such lapeses can not only impact the privacy of victims but also can be used to provide an avoidable defence to the accused during test identification parade proceedings.

