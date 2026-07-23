‘Make Wangchuk Punjab Education Minister’: Harsimrat Badal's Jibe at AAP Over Punjab Paper Leaks Amid Delhi Protests

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of turning a blind eye to serious concerns over examination irregularities in the state while actively participating in protests in Delhi.

In a post on X, Badal, a former Union Cabinet Minister, questioned the priorities of the AAP leadership.

"How unfortunate that while Arvind Kejriwal and guru dokhi Bhagwant Mann are protesting in Delhi, they’ve turned a blind eye to paper leaks in #Punjab! My direct question and popular suggestion to Mr. Outsider CM ~ why not make Sonam Wangchuk Punjab’s education minister? Because clearly your Harjot Bains has scored a big ZERO in this test!" she wrote.

The attack comes against the backdrop of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi, a youth-led satirical movement demanding accountability over national examination scandals, including the NEET-UG paper leak. AAP leaders have shown support and participated in these protests, which have drawn attention to issues like exam paper leaks, student suicides, and demands for the resignation of the Union Education Minister. Badal highlighted the irony of AAP focusing on national issues while alleged lapses persist closer to home in Punjab.

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Paper Leak Allegations in Punjab

Punjab has faced scrutiny over a Group-B recruitment examination conducted in December 2025 for posts such as senior assistants, naib tehsildars, and treasury officers. Results declared in January 2026 raised red flags when five toppers hailed from Bathinda district, with a significant number of top rankers also from the same area. Complaints alleged possible irregularities in question paper handling, prompting the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board to refer the matter to the Vigilance Bureau for investigation.

The episode has fueled concerns amid Punjab's challenging unemployment landscape, where government jobs remain highly sought after. While the AAP government, including CM Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, has repeatedly claimed zero paper leaks in state examinations since coming to power in 2022 and emphasized merit-based recruitment (citing over 67,000 jobs provided), opposition voices argue that such claims are contradicted by specific incidents and public complaints.

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Badal's pointed suggestion to appoint Ladakh-based education reformer and activist Sonam Wangchuk -- who has been actively involved in the Delhi protests and hunger strikes demanding education reforms -- as Punjab's Education Minister is being seen as a sarcastic jab at the performance of the current minister and the AAP dispensation's handling of education and recruitment transparency.

Political Reactions

The SAD leader's remarks underscore growing opposition criticism of the AAP government, which faces accusations of selective focus -- vocal on central government failures but allegedly neglectful of state-level governance issues.

As the Vigilance probe continues and national debates over examination integrity rage on through movements like the Cockroach Janta Party, Harsimrat Kaur Badal's intervention has amplified calls for accountability within Punjab.

Even the BJP has repeatedly accused the opposition of politicising the issue of paper leaks and not taking action on paper leaks in states ruled by the parties in the INDI bloc.