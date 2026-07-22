‘Rs 10 Crore To Break India’: Khalistani Leader Pannun Claims Zoom Meet With CJP Leaders; BJP Calls It A Larger Conspiracy

New Delhi: American Khalistani leader and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) head Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has claimed that he held a Zoom meeting with leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He also allegedly offered nearly ₹10 crore in support to help "break India into smaller pieces."

In a video clip circulating widely on social media, Pannun is heard stating that the fall of Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "inevitable." He reportedly added that Modi's ouster would not be a permanent solution, asserting that the "disintegration of India" is the only way forward.

The remarks have sparked sharp political reactions, especially amid ongoing CJP-related protests and debates over anti-national activities.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shared the video on his official X account, questioning the source of the funds and hinting at a larger conspiracy.

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"Where is the money coming from? What's the conspiracy? In the last 20 days, who all has Rahul Gandhi ji met during his foreign trip? Who is the real player?" Dubey posted.

Republic has not independently verified the origin or authenticity of the video clip. No confirmation or response has been received so far from CJP leaders regarding Pannun's claims of the Zoom meeting or the alleged funding offer.

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