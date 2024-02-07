Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:53 IST
Malaysia-bound Flight With 130 Passengers On Board Suffers Tyre Burst in Chennai
Digital Desk
(Representational Photo) | Image:PTI
New Delhi: A Malaysia-bound flight with 130 passengers onboard suffered tyre burst in Chennai. The rear tyre of the flight burst when it was taxiing ahead of takeoff to the Malaysian capital. All passengers are safe.
Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:53 IST
