Updated January 28th, 2024 at 22:15 IST
Maldives Parliament Sees Lawmakers Clash Over Key Vote, Viral Video Captures Chaos | WATCH
MPs were seen grappling on the floor, one having their hair pulled, and another disrupting proceedings by bowling a trumpet-like instrument.
New Delhi: The Maldives Parliament witnessed violent clashes on Sunday as government and Opposition MPs clashed during a crucial vote on President Mohamed Muizzu’s government. Viral videos shared by local outlet Adhadhu depicted chaotic scenes, capturing physical altercations, kicks, and blows exchanged between members.
The situation in Maldives Parliament intensified when MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem engaged in a fight, with the incident captured in dramatic visuals circulating on social media.
Watch Maldives Parliament Witnessing Violent Clashes
The disruption in Maldives Parliament raised concerns about potential property damage within the Parliament, as some MDP MPs accused their counterparts of causing harm during the scuffle.
The chaos in Maldives Parliament unfolded amid broader political tensions in the country, with two Opposition parties criticizing the government’s strong anti-India stance.
Maldives, already grappling with global warming and rising sea levels, faces deeper political unrest following the defeat of former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the 2023 presidential election.
The People’s Majlis, the country’s unicameral legislative body, consisting of 87 members, plays a crucial role in enacting and revising laws, highlighting the significance of parliamentary turmoil against the backdrop of these pressing national issues.
Published January 28th, 2024 at 22:14 IST
