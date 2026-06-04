Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera, Praveen Chakravarty Among Seven Congress Candidates For Rajya Sabha Polls

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Pawan Khera, Meenakshi Natarajan, Praveen Chakravarty and Pranav Jha are among the party candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

The party on Thursday declared seven candidates for the biennial elections and bypolls to the Rajya Sabha from five states.

Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has been re-nominated from Karnataka. His term in the Upper House will end later this month.

Khera, who is Chairman of Congress Media and Publicity Department, has made it to the list and has been fielded from Karnataka. The party has also fielded Mansoor Ali Khan the state.

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Natarajan has been fielded from Madhya Pradesh and Neeraj Dangi has been re-nominated from Rajasthan.

Congress has fielded Praveen Chakravarty from Tamil Nadu and Pranav Jha from Jharkhand.

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