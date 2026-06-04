Post-Breakup Reshuffle: DMK's Request To Sit Away From Congress In Parliament Approved After Bitter Fallout Over Vijay

New Delhi: The request of MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to allow its MPs to sit away from the Congress in the Lok Sabha has been approved by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, sources said. This comes after Congress party snapped its alliance with the DMK following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The Break-Up

Congress chose to walk out of the DMK-led coalition to extend support to actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in a bid to help form the state government. This came as Vijay initially failed to prove majority since though TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu elections, it fell short of the majority mark of 118.

In a crucial boost to Vijay’s numbers, the Congress extended support to TVK, ending its alliance with DMK. Congress was the first party to formally support Vijay, who, later with the alliance of other parties, established his majority and became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, ending the long-standing dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the state.

DMK Requests Change In Seating Arrangement

Following the betrayal by the Congress, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking a change in the seating arrangement in the Parliament.

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In the letter, Karunanidhi wrote, “I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the MP belonging to the DMK in the Lok Sabha. In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our Members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House.”

‘We Are No More In The INDIA Bloc’: DMK

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan said that party workers were hurt by the "betrayal" of Congress after the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

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