Malviya Nagar Fire: Counsel Calls Hotel Owner 'Victim' Despite 21 Deaths, As Lovkesh Bajaj Remanded for 4 Days

A massive investigation into the catastrophic fire at 'The Flourish Stay' hotel in Malviya Nagar has exposed a web of illegal expansions, systemic safety failures, and a loophole-ridden licensing process. Following his arrest last evening, hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj deflected blame during police interrogation, reportedly telling detectives that an associate had assured him, "In Delhi, anything goes."

The tragedy has claimed 21 innocent lives. Out of these victims, 18 were foreign nationals who chose the hotel for its proximity to premier medical facilities like Max Hospital, where their family members were undergoing treatment.

Defense Claims Hotel Owner is a "Victim"

Speaking to the media, Lovkesh Bajaj’s legal counsel confirmed that the case is in its preliminary stages and stated that they are opposing the police remand. The defense argues that the hotel owner himself is a victim of the incident.

"It's a very unfortunate event, we all are pained... it is an accident," Bajaj's lawyer stated. "My client, he's also a victim. His building has been destroyed and burnt down, and he is tensed with all of this. Who wants it? Who has the knowledge that my building can be set on fire like this and I will become an accused in it?"

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Addressing the allegations regarding illegal construction and the scale of the property, the counsel argued that these are matters of merit to be decided during the investigation.

"The allegations are also that the floor was a matter of 6 rooms and the one in front of it is a matter of 25 rooms. Look, all this is a matter of merits... It's a matter of investigation," the lawyer said.

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Legal Battle Over Negligence Charges

The defense is strongly contesting the invocation of severe criminal sections, arguing that the charges applied by the police are incorrect. The lawyer emphasized that negligence is traditionally a bailable offense.

"If you do this, there will be negligence. What is negligence? It is a bailable offence," the counsel argued. "You have registered under [Section] 105. In 105, there is negligence when you know that someone's life can be lost due to its negligence. Who says that if you make a jungle of 4 rooms into 6 rooms, someone's life will be lost because of it? But it's a matter of merits, it will be discussed later, it will be argued later."

Despite the defense citing Supreme Court judgments and constitutional mandates regarding arrest protocols under Article 22 and Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhit (BNSS), the court granted a 4-day police remand. When questioned about a prior 2024 FIR filed against the property, the counsel noted, "I will have to check that, the old FIR."

Delhi Government Scraps Bed & Breakfast Scheme

The deadly fire has triggered immediate regulatory shockwaves. The Delhi government announced the complete withdrawal of its Bed and Breakfast (B&B) policy alongside a sweeping review of all establishments operating under the initiative.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra confirmed the policy's termination due to mounting safety concerns.

“We are going to officially withdraw the Bed and Breakfast scheme, and all establishments licensed under it will be checked,” Mishra said.

The Minister warned of strict penalties for compliance violations, adding, “If any establishment registered under the scheme is found running more than six rooms, its licence will be cancelled.”

Exploiting the System: From Tea Shop to Luxury Stay

The crackdown comes after investigators discovered that 'The Flourish Stay' possessed a B&B permit for just six rooms but was operating a vastly larger commercial enterprise.