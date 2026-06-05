Malviya Nagar Fire: Delhi Govt Forms District-Level Committees, Orders Special Survey Drive to Enforce Fire Safety Norms Across Capital

New Delhi: Days after the deadly Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, the Delhi government has launched a citywide crackdown targeting illegal constructions and buildings violating fire safety norms.

From hotels and guest houses to hospitals and B&B establishments, authorities are now preparing for large-scale inspections and sealing drives across the national capital.

The move comes as officials scramble to prevent another tragedy and tighten checks on buildings operating in violation of regulations.

District, Sub-Division Committees Formed

The Delhi government has constituted committees at both district and sub-division levels to monitor compliance and oversee enforcement action.

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The district-level committee will include:

District Magistrate of the concerned district

Deputy Commissioner of MCD

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)

Divisional Fire Officer

These committees will coordinate inspections and identify buildings violating safety regulations and building bye-laws.

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Special Survey Drive Across Delhi

Authorities have announced a special survey drive across the city, focusing on buildings considered high-risk, and indicated that sealing action will be initiated against establishments found flouting regulations.

Priority action will be taken against:

Buildings with G+5 or higher structures

Buildings with basements

Properties housing commercial activities

Establishments allegedly violating fire safety norms

Hotels, B&Bs, Hospitals Under Scanner

Special surveillance has now been ordered for establishments where crowd density and fire risks are considered high.

These include:

Bed and Breakfast establishments

Hotels and guest houses

Restaurants and banquet halls

Hospitals and nursing homes

Other commercial properties

Officials will inspect mandatory permissions, safety documents and fire preparedness mechanisms.

Malviya Nagar Area Already Under Scrutiny

The crackdown has already intensified in parts of South Delhi following the fire tragedy.

Authorities have identified 32 buildings in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar for action. Of these, 12 are reportedly operating as Bed and Breakfast establishments.

Notices have been issued, giving operators a three-day window before further action is initiated.

CM Calls Review Meeting, More Action Expected

The Chief Minister is scheduled to chair a review meeting with officials from MCD, DDA, Delhi Police and other departments later in the day.

Officials have been asked to provide details regarding illegal constructions, fire safety violations and enforcement action already taken.

With inspections expanding across districts and sealing drives expected to intensify, Delhi appears set for one of its biggest fire safety crackdowns in recent years.

What is Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy?

Owner arrested

This comes a day after the massive blaze broke out early Wednesday morning inside the multi-storey Flourish Stay building in Malviya Nagar, which led to the death of the 21 people, including several foreign nationals who were staying in the area for medical treatment.

Of the 21 people killed, 18 were foreign nationals, including citizens from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and several African nations.

According to officials, the fire reportedly started around 8:10 AM near the basement kitchen area associated with Lemon Green Restaurant before thick smoke rapidly spread through upper floors housing hotel guests.

Over 40 people were rescued from the building, while several survivors remain hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Hotel Flourish Stay owner Lovkesh Bajaj has been arrested by the Delhi Police hours after a massive fire claimed the lives of 21 people. Following which, Delhi Police have also intensified raids across multiple locations to trace absconding hotel manager Jai Mishra.

Bajaj was produced before a court on thursday and despite the defence citing Supreme Court judgements and constitutional mandates regarding arrest protocols under Article 22 and Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhit (BNSS), the court granted a 4-day police remand.

The incident has since exposed alleged safety violations, overcrowding concerns and possible failures in regulatory oversight.