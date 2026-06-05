BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Residential Building at Sector 75 in Noida

New Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Residential Building in Noida

21 Killed in Deadly Fire, 40 Injured

Owner arrested

This comes a day after the massive blaze broke out early Wednesday morning inside the multi-storey Flourish Stay building in Malviya Nagar, which led to the death of the 21 people, including several foreign nationals who were staying in the area for medical treatment.

Of the 21 people killed, 18 were foreign nationals, including citizens from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and several African nations.

According to officials, the fire reportedly started around 8:10 AM near the basement kitchen area associated with Lemon Green Restaurant before thick smoke rapidly spread through upper floors housing hotel guests.

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Over 40 people were rescued from the building, while several survivors remain hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Hotel Flourish Stay owner Lovkesh Bajaj has been arrested by the Delhi Police hours after a massive fire claimed the lives of 21 people at the bed-and-breakfast (B&B) establishment in South Delhi’s congested Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning. Following which, Delhi Police have also intensified raids across multiple locations to trace absconding hotel manager Jai Mishra.

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Bajaj was produced before a court on Thursday and despite the defense citing Supreme Court judgments and constitutional mandates regarding arrest protocols under Article 22 and Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhit (BNSS), the court granted a 4-day police remand

The incident has since exposed alleged safety violations, overcrowding concerns and possible failures in regulatory oversight.