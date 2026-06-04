Malviya Nagar Tragedy: Delhi Police Hunt For Absconding Hotel Manager as Owner Faces Culpable Homicide Charges

New Delhi: A day after the arrest of Flourish Stay owner Lovkesh Bajaj in connection with the deadly Malviya Nagar hotel fire, Delhi Police have intensified raids across multiple locations to trace absconding hotel manager Jai Mishra.

The tragedy, which claimed 21 lives including 18 foreign nationals, has now triggered scrutiny over licensing violations, fire safety lapses and alleged operational irregularities at the hotel.

During questioning, Bajaj reportedly attempted to distance himself from the hotel’s daily functioning, claiming he had delegated billing, accounts and management responsibilities to others due to lack of time.

Reportedly, he further also allegedly told investigators that structural changes, including an increase in room size and modifications, were suggested by another person, who assured him that such arrangements were "routine" and that "everything works in Delhi".

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Bajaj has also admitted that the premises did not have a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Arrested Owner

Reportedly, he further allegedly told investigators that structural changes, including an increase in room size and modifications, were suggested by another person, who assured him that such arrangements were "routine" and that "everything works in Delhi".

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FIR Filed Under Multiple Serious Charges

An FIR has been registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), reflecting the seriousness of the incident.

The charges include:

Section 105 BNS: Culpable homicide not amounting to murder

Section 326(g): Damage caused through fire or dangerous substances

Section 324(5): Mischief causing harm or damage

Sections 125(a) and 125(b): Acts endangering human life and safety

Section 287: Negligence involving fire or combustible substances

Police officials believe the case points towards severe negligence and possible violations of operational norms.

Legal Proceedings Ahead

Bajaj is expected to be produced before a court on Thursday, with Delhi Police expected to seek police custody remand for further interrogation to verify his claims and ascertain the role of other persons and other linked individuals, sources said.

Delhi Police had earlier issued a Lookout Circular against the hotel co-owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, and his wife in connection with the devastating blaze that ripped through the bed-and-breakfast establishment.

License Violations Under Scanner

Further, the investigation has uncovered multiple alleged irregularities regarding licenses and permissions.

According to officials, the owner had obtained approval only for operating a tea shop under an instant licensing category.

They also stated the establishment had permission to run only six rooms under the Bed and Breakfast category but was operating as many as 26 rooms.

Authorities also found that a restaurant was functioning on the first floor while a kitchen was allegedly operating in the basement area where the fire is suspected to have started.

Officials are now verifying whether the establishment possessed necessary fire clearances and approvals required for commercial operations.

Administrative Agencies Trade Blame

The incident has triggered a blame game between multiple departments over accountability.

MCD officials claimed the property falls under a Lal Dora area and therefore outside their direct jurisdiction.

Tourism Department officials, meanwhile, said B&B licences are issued after inspections involving multiple agencies, including police and tourism authorities.

Officials stated the hotel’s B&B licence was issued in 2024 and remained valid till 2027.

However, authorities are now investigating whether permissions were obtained through alleged misrepresentation of facts.

Hotels Shut Down Across Malviya Nagar

Fear of action following the tragedy has reportedly led several hotels operating in narrow lanes of Malviya Nagar to shut down operations temporarily.

Ground reports suggest many establishments have removed signboards and posters from outside buildings, while some properties remain locked from outside despite lights remaining switched on inside.

Authorities have warned that establishments found violating regulations may face sealing action.

21 Killed in Deadly Fire

The massive blaze broke out early Wednesday morning inside the multi-storey Flourish Stay building in Malviya Nagar.

According to officials, the fire reportedly started around 8:45 AM to 8:50 AM near the basement kitchen area associated with Lemon Green Restaurant, before thick smoke rapidly spread through upper floors housing hotel guests.

Over 40 people were rescued from the building, while several survivors remain hospitalised. Reports suggest at least eight victims continue to remain on ventilator support.