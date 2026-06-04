NIA Raids Former TMC MLA Shaukat Molla’s Residence in Bengal's Bhangar Bomb Blast Probe

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at the residence and party office of former Trinamool Congress MLA Shaukat Molla in West Bengal’s South Bamunia area of Bhangar in connection with the March explosion case in Chaltaberia.

Further, central forces were also deployed outside Molla’s residence as NIA teams carried out the operation amid heightened security.

The searches are linked to the March 18 explosion in West Bamunia village of Chaltaberia in Bhangar, where a blast reportedly occurred while crude bombs were allegedly being assembled ahead of elections.

They reached the residence of former Canning East MLA Shaukat Molla and also visited his party office as part of the investigation.

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Visuals from the area showed security personnel and central forces stationed outside the premises while agency officials carried out questioning and searches.

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether any documents or materials were seized during the operation at the time of writing this news.

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