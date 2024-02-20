Advertisement

New Delhi: In a massive show of solidarity, lawyers, bureaucrats and several political leaders cutting across the party lines have united in a resounding condemnation of West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee's decision to muzzle the media. The arrest of R Bangla journalist Santu Pan on Monday night has ignited a wildfire of outrage, highlighting concerns over the perceived suppression of media freedom under the TMC supremo's administration. The Press Club of Kolkata expressed deep concern over recent developments and demanded the immediate release of R Bangla journalist. “We strongly condemn the arrest of on-duty reporter. It is imperative that press freedom is upheld and journalists are allowed to carry out their professional duties without fear of reprisal", the Press Club of Kolkata said.

Press Club, Kolkata Condemns Arrest of R Bangla Reporter





Former Commissioner of Police, Bangalore, Bhaskar Rao, also strongly condemned the arrest of the Republic Bangla reporter, saying,"West Bengal is a rogue state and there is complete lawlessness. TMC has successfully become a rogue state. ED, CBI and paramilitary forces have been attacked by the WB government. Media is being muscled and people are being terrorized. This is being done to throttle the media and I condemn the arrest of Republic Bangla reporter.

Support Floods Republic After Mamata's Decision To Arrest Reporter



Echoing similar sentiments, HD Kumaraswamy, Former Karnataka CM said that the act (arrest of R Bangla reporter) reminds us of Emergency. “In West Bengal, we have seen several instances for the past year which is not good for the democracy. Even a lady reporter was assaulted earlier, it’s not good on the part of the West Bengal government. Whatever criticism or ground reality is there our media friends are collecting the news and showing it to the public. Our Constitution itself says everybody has the freedom and this freedom is curtailed by the West Bengal government and is threatening several people in the democratic system and this is shameful on the part of the government.

"Dictatorship is going on in several places across the country. This reminds us of the Emergency. Central institutions should interfere in this matter, they have to give security to uplift the democratic system and must interfere and take necessary action according to the constitution”, the former Karnataka CM added.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP leader Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said, "I insist for President rule in West Bengal, there's complete lawlessness and Mamata Banerjee is running a jungle raaj. The voice of the media has been stifled. The West Bengal government has always been abusing and misusing power. The people have been made miserable, lives are being taken, there's rape and this government should be dismissed.

Hitting out at Mamata, BJP's Locket Chatterjee said, "Where is democracy in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee repeatedly talks about Republic. When media people go to Sandeshkhali, they are arresting them. Sheikh Shahjahan's gang had carried out so many atrocities on women. Where were the police then? Those who are committing atrocities, will not be arrested. Those media people are going. They are talking, they are telling this to the country, and they are arresting them (media persons) there, Mamta Banerjee is a shame for us, she is trying to suppress the media, Santu raised a lot of voices, he is our younger brother, he is the voice of the woman from within the country. Moreover, Chatterjee asserted that soon Mamata Banerjee's ‘ego’ would collapse.

Similarly, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stated that no attempt to muzzle the media will be tolerated. “I expect the government to take appropriate action”, West Bengal Governor said.

Lambasting Mamata Banerjee, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Former CM of Madhya Pradesh said, “Democracy has been strangled, Mamta is not ashamed, Mamta has no affection, cruelty has come. The injustice that has been done to women, action is not being taken against those who commit injustice but action is being taken against the journalists of the Republic who show India the truth, this repression and terror will not continue.”

‘Attempt to Stifle Dissent And Muzzle The Press Won’t be Tolerated'

At its core, this collective denouncement is not merely about a single journalist's arrest, but rather a broader defence of the fundamental right to freedom of expression and the crucial role that a free media plays in a vibrant democracy. The voices raised in protest against Mamata Banerjee's dictator-like actions serve as a powerful reminder of the enduring importance of safeguarding democratic institutions and liberties against any encroachment.

As the outcry against these actions reverberates across the nation, it sends a clear message that attempts to stifle dissent and muzzle the press will not be tolerated. In the face of such adversity, the unity demonstrated by lawyers, ordinary citizens, and political leaders serves as a beacon of hope, reaffirming the resilience of democratic values and the collective resolve to uphold them.

Join The Campaign For Justice

