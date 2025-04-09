Mamata Banerjee Gives Big Assurance to Muslims on Waqf, Says 'Didi Will Protect You' | Image: ANI

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reassured Muslims that the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be enforced in the state. Her statement comes amid violent demonstrations in parts of the state.

Speaking at an event, CM Banerjee expressed concerns with the minority community and urged them to stay united and not be swayed by political provocations.

"...I want to tell the people from the minority community that I know that you are pained by Waqf property but have faith that there will be no divide and rule in Bengal. You should give the message of live and let live...It is our work to give protection to those who are living in Bengal. I appeal to you all that if anyone provokes you politically to assemble, then please don't do it," she said.

“Please remember that Didi will protect you and your property.”

She called for collective strength and trust, saying, “Don’t distrust and let us trust each and everybody. If we are together, we can win everything and conquer the world.”

The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, passed by Parliament and signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu, took effect on Tuesday.

However, violence sparked in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. In Bengal, violence erupted in Murshidabad as protesters reportedly threw stones at police and set their vehicles ablaze. In response, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya blamed the unrest on Banerjee’s alleged appeasement politics. “Mamata Banerjee has lost control over vast regions of Bengal… All she can do now is grovel in anticipation of their votes," he claimed.

Malviya went further, warning that “Mamata Banerjee’s spineless brand of Muslim appeasement is dragging Bengal dangerously close to the path of Bangladesh,” adding that 2026 would bring a political reckoning.