'Mamata Faked Her Leg Injury': CM Suvendu Adhikari Orders Fresh Probe Into 2021 Nandigram Episode

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leg injury during the 2021 Assembly election campaign in Nandigram, alleging that the injury was misrepresented.

Adhikari, who was campaigning in Nandigram ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll, claimed that a medical report from the time showed there was no fracture or dislocation in Banerjee’s leg. He said the state government would initiate an investigation into the matter and that he would make more documents public after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.

“Mamata Banerjee faked her leg injury during campaigning in Nandigram in 2021. We have the medical report which stated that there was no evidence of fracture or dislocation. We will initiate an investigation into the matter,” Adhikari said at a press conference at the state secretariat in Nabanna, according to reports.

Adhikari claimed that he had access to a copy of the medical report issued by the Bangur Institute of Neuroscience. He said the report carried a reference to “no fracture” and alleged that Mamata had subsequently campaigned with her leg bandaged.

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The West Bengal Chief Minister also alleged that the episode had unfairly implicated people from Nandigram. He said he would provide further details after October 9, when the Model Code of Conduct related to the bypoll is expected to be lifted.

The allegation relates to an incident on March 10, 2021, when Banerjee was campaigning in Nandigram, where she was contesting the Assembly election against Adhikari, who had switched from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP.

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Mamata was injured in the Reyapara area of Birulia in Nandigram during the campaign. She initially alleged that unidentified people had pushed her against the open door of her car, causing the door to hit her left leg amid a heavy crowd. In a subsequent video message from hospital, she said that the crowd had pressed against her vehicle while she was greeting supporters and that her leg had been crushed.

Mamata was taken to Kolkata and admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital. According to the medical account cited by reports at the time, she was diagnosed with bone and ligament injuries to her left ankle and foot, along with bruising and pain involving her right shoulder, forearm, neck and waist. She was discharged on March 12 with her left foot in a cast and subsequently continued campaigning in a wheelchair.

Adhikari has now challenged that account, claiming that the medical records he has obtained do not support the presence of a fracture or dislocation. He has also alleged that the injury was used to accuse people of Nandigram of attacking Banerjee.

The issue has resurfaced just days before the Nandigram Assembly bypoll. Voting is scheduled for October 6, with counting and results scheduled for October 9. Adhikari made the fresh allegations while campaigning for BJP candidate Hasirani Rath in the constituency.

The latest controversy revives one of the most prominent flashpoints of the 2021 West Bengal election campaign. The injury became a major political issue at the time, with Banerjee campaigning in a wheelchair after her hospitalisation.

Adhikari said he would not disclose all the details immediately because of the ongoing electoral process. He said he would bring out the documents after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.

The allegations have not, by themselves, established that Banerjee fabricated her injury. Reports on the 2021 episode record that she was hospitalised following the incident and that doctors documented injuries to her left ankle and foot as well as other areas of her body. The proposed fresh investigation is expected to examine the medical records and circumstances surrounding the injury.