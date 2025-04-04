In preparation for Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government has heightened security measures across its sensitive regions. The Mamata Banerjee government has deployed 29 IPS officers to ensure that law and order is strictly maintained. Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6 (Sunday).

The officers, who are currently serving in various parts of West Bengal, have been assigned to areas identified as security-sensitive. These include areas in Howrah, Barrackpore, Siliguri, Chandannagar, Islampur, Malda, and Cooch Behar. Additional police forces, quick response teams, and surveillance units have also been positioned at strategic locations to prevent any untoward incidents.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged all communities in the state to observe the upcoming Ram Navami festival peacefully and remain cautious against rumours. "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace during Ram Navami, stay alert, and not fall for any rumours," the Chief Minister said while addressing the media at the state secretariat. She further appealed, “Please do not get involved in any violence — this is part of their strategy. In West Bengal, we uphold the values of Ramakrishna and Vivekananda, not those of the ‘Jumla party’.”

As per reports, the West Bengal Police have cancelled all leaves from April 2 to April 9 and decided to grant those in cases of extreme emergency.