Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 15:43 IST

'Mamata's Unofficial Emergency': Reaction Pours in as Santu Pan Gets Bail | Here's Who Said What

Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP Chief, welcomed the verdict, accusing Mamata of attempting to impose an unofficial emergency in the state.

Isha Bhandari
Santu Pan Released: Reactions Pour in From Various Quarters
Santu Pan Released: Reactions Pour in From Various Quarters | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Santu Pan, the intrepid reporter of Republic Bangla, who was arrested for covering the Sandeshkhali uprising, has been granted bail by the Calcutta High Court on Thursday. The court's decision to uphold the Right to Report while granting bail to Republic Bangla’s reporter Santu Pan signifies a triumph for press freedom. The High Court's ruling came after a marathon hearing, during which senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani vigorously argued for Republic TV. The court's scrutiny found no clear explanation of the allegations against Santu Pan, leading to questions directed at the Mamata-led police force, challenging the legitimacy of the FIR against the journalist.

In a scathing rebuke, the Calcutta High Court questioned the priorities of the Mamata cops, expressing sympathy for lower-level officers and condemning the pursuit of an innocent journalist while the real perpetrators remained at large.

Reactions from various quarters 

Following the news of Pan's bail, reactions poured in from various quarters. Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP Chief, welcomed the verdict, accusing Mamata of attempting to impose an unofficial emergency in the state. 

"I welcome the verdict. Mamata is trying to impose an unofficial emergency in West Bengal. Strong observation made by the court. And this observation has given a tight slap on the face of Mamata Banerjee,” Sukanta said. 

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee lambasted the Mamata government for targeting the fourth pillar of democracy and predicted an end to Mamata's political journey in Sandeshkhali.

"Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pan fought and raised his voice for Sandeshkhali. Mamata govt tried to attack the 4th pillar of democracy. Mamata's journey will end in Sandeshkhali. Mamata govt’s journey will end in West Bengal.Till now no action has been taken against Shahjahan. They are trying to hide what happened in Sandeshkhali. Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed of her actions,” Chatterjee remarked. 

Senior Advocate Swapnil Kothari echoed sentiments of injustice, advocating for compensation for Pan's ordeal, highlighting the lack of procedural fairness in his detention. BJP's RP Singh criticized Mamata's government for attempting to suppress the truth and lauded the High Court's decision to grant bail to Republic Bangla journalists, emphasizing the importance of supporting the voice of truth.

"There was no truth in the case from West Bengal police. Lower-level police officers are the victims and even we feel sorry for those officers. The reporter needs to be compensated for what he has been through. There was no procedure followed, he was just picked up while reporting,” he said. 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:41 IST

