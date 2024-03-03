Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 14:50 IST

'If Accidents Happen Don’t Cry': TMC Minister Threatens Media Again After Sandeshkhali Row

A video of TMC Minister Udayan Guha issuing a ‘threat’ to the media, implying repercussions for unfavorable coverage, led to concerns over press freedom in WB.

TMC Minister Udayan Guha issuing a ‘veiled threat’
TMC Minister Udayan Guha issuing a ‘veiled threat’ | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: After failing to suppress dissent and media coverage of the Sandeskhali horror committed under TMC rule, a video recording of TMC Cabinet Minister Udayan Guha has now surfaced. In the recording, Guha suggests that media outlets should refrain from reporting on certain matters, or they should not complain if any 'accident' occurs.

"Just because the media has the camera and the might of the pen, it does not mean that they can write or publish anything. If there is any 'accident' involving a media person or journalist, then they should not cry foul and claim that the fourth pillar of democracy has been attacked," said Mamata's Minister.

Advertisement

Guha's statement was shared by BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya. In his post, Malviya claimed it to be a ‘veiled threat’ directed at the media for coverage of the Sandeskhali horror. Guha's remarks have raised concerns about press freedom and censorship in the region. Therefore, Malviya stated in his X post, "Despite indiscriminate arrests and FIRs against media personnel in West Bengal, media bodies have remained mute spectators. No condemnation. No outrage. Just meek surrender."

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rajnath Singh to inaugurate DefConnect 2024 on March 4

    Economy News10 minutes ago

  2. The Reliance-Disney Merger: What does it hold for you?

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Rihanna Reveals The Reason Behind Her Swift Exit From India Post Concert

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. How These Homemade Remedies Are Harming Your Skin

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  5. ISPL T10: Match fixtures, timings, venues & live streaming details

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo