'If Accidents Happen Don’t Cry': TMC Minister Threatens Media Again After Sandeshkhali Row
A video of TMC Minister Udayan Guha issuing a ‘threat’ to the media, implying repercussions for unfavorable coverage, led to concerns over press freedom in WB.
Kolkata: After failing to suppress dissent and media coverage of the Sandeskhali horror committed under TMC rule, a video recording of TMC Cabinet Minister Udayan Guha has now surfaced. In the recording, Guha suggests that media outlets should refrain from reporting on certain matters, or they should not complain if any 'accident' occurs.
"Just because the media has the camera and the might of the pen, it does not mean that they can write or publish anything. If there is any 'accident' involving a media person or journalist, then they should not cry foul and claim that the fourth pillar of democracy has been attacked," said Mamata's Minister.
Guha's statement was shared by BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya. In his post, Malviya claimed it to be a ‘veiled threat’ directed at the media for coverage of the Sandeskhali horror. Guha's remarks have raised concerns about press freedom and censorship in the region. Therefore, Malviya stated in his X post, "Despite indiscriminate arrests and FIRs against media personnel in West Bengal, media bodies have remained mute spectators. No condemnation. No outrage. Just meek surrender."
