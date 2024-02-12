Man Allgedly From Pakistan Confesses to Raping 25-Year-Old Daughter, Says ‘Wife Was Sick’

Alleged Pakistan's 60-year-old man identified as Islamist Mustaq Ahmed stands accused of raping his own daughter, says 'wife was not well.' | Image: Shutterstock

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a distressing case from Pakistan’s Karachi, a 60-year-old man identified as Islamist Mustaq Ahmed stands accused of raping his own daughter. In a purported video being circulated on social media platform X, the accused Ahmed can be seen accepting his crime.

“She is my own daughter. I raped my daughter for 5-6 times. She is 25 years old. I am 60 years old. Wife was ill. I am ashamed.”

Advertisement

Watch the purported video where Pakistani man accepts that he raped his own daughter

He is Mohammad Mustaq Ahmed (60), his wife is ill, so He rap*d his 25-yr-old daughter!pic.twitter.com/O3kMJul4LP https://t.co/lAwObQ8Pnw — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) February 11, 2024

Republic does not vouch for authenticity of the clips.

Mustaq Ahmed has allegedly been arrested.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…