Man Allgedly From Pakistan Confesses to Raping 25-Year-Old Daughter, Says ‘Wife Was Sick’
Alleged Pakistan's 60-year-old man identified as Islamist Mustaq Ahmed stands accused of raping his own daughter, says 'wife was not well.'
- India
- 1 min read
New Delhi: In a distressing case from Pakistan’s Karachi, a 60-year-old man identified as Islamist Mustaq Ahmed stands accused of raping his own daughter. In a purported video being circulated on social media platform X, the accused Ahmed can be seen accepting his crime.
“She is my own daughter. I raped my daughter for 5-6 times. She is 25 years old. I am 60 years old. Wife was ill. I am ashamed.”
Watch the purported video where Pakistani man accepts that he raped his own daughter
Republic does not vouch for authenticity of the clips.
Mustaq Ahmed has allegedly been arrested.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published February 12th, 2024 at 01:10 IST
