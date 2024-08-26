sb.scorecardresearch
  • Man Arrested For Rape Escapes From Police Custody, Re-Arrested After Encounter in UP's Deoria

Published 13:11 IST, August 26th 2024

Man Arrested For Rape Escapes From Police Custody, Re-Arrested After Encounter in UP's Deoria

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl here and suffered a gunshot wound to his leg when he was re-arrested after he escaped from police.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The 41-year-old man escaped from police custody while being taken for a medical check-up
The 41-year-old man escaped from police custody while being taken for a medical check-up | Image: Representative
