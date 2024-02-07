Advertisement

Gurugram: A tragic incident occurred as a man was charred to death in a car accident that led to a fatal fire near a village in the Sohna area of Gurugram, as reported by the police on Saturday.

According to the police, the man tried to avoid colliding with an oncoming vehicle near Lohatki village on Friday night. In the process, he crashed into an electric pole, causing the car to catch fire. The flames quickly engulfed the vehicle, and unfortunately, the man named Mohit from Dohra village, couldn't be rescued in time, resulting in his death on the spot.



Although a fire brigade team reached the location and managed to control the fire, the car had already been fully consumed by the blaze, as mentioned by fire official Jaiveer Bhadana.

Police reports indicate that late on Friday night, Mohit was en route to Sohna for some work when the accident occurred near Lohatki village. The fire spread rapidly, preventing Mohit from escaping the car. Nearby villagers, upon hearing the crash, attempted to extinguish the fire.



Despite their efforts, Mohit could only be pulled out of the car after succumbing to the flames. Inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO of Sohna police station, stated that a police team arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.