Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Monday had to make a promise of employment and a biryani packet to lure a man and convince him to come down from a bridge he had climbed with the intention of committing suicide, an officer said.

The incident affected the traffic movement in one of the busiest streets of the city for nearly half-an-hour, the police officer from Karaya station said.

The man, identified as a 40-year-old resident of the locality, was found to be under severe emotional stress following separation from his wife. He faced simultaneous financial constraints due to losses in his business, he revealed to Kolkata Police.

“Around 2.30pm, he was taking his elder daughter to Science City on his two-wheeler. He suddenly stopped near the bridge and told her that his mobile phone had fallen somewhere on the road and he was trying to spot it. Leaving her standing on the road, he climbed up the bridge and then threatened to jump off,” the policeman said.

Onlookers said a team from the local police station along with personnel of Kolkata Police Disaster Management Group (DMG) and the fire department reached the spot and started talking with him, he added.

“We spoke to his daughter to understand the problem and accordingly planned the conversation to convince and bring him down. And finally, after we made the offers, he agreed to come down,” the policeman said.

Police fear if the man had slipped from atop the bridge, he could have eather hit the electric poles or would have fallen on the railway tracks beneath causing grievous injuries to him.

(With agency inputs)