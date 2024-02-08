Darshan Singh, a man who was initially ‘declared dead,’ has miraculously come back to life | Image: PTI

Darshan Singh, a man who was initially ‘declared dead,’ has miraculously come back to life. The incident unfolded as his family members were in the process of bringing him home from the hospital.

Despite being in critical condition, doctors have confirmed his renewed vitality, and he is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnal.

While the family was preparing to take Darshan Singh's body home, an astonishing twist occurred. Against all odds, he showed signs of life, defying the declaration of death. This unforeseen event has left both medical professionals and the family shocked.

VIDEO | Darshan Singh, who was 'declared dead' by doctors in Punjab's Patiala, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnal. Singh is alive, but said to be in critical condition.



Follow this thread to read the details of the 'miracle' as narrated by Singh's family member. pic.twitter.com/U5Th4U4Osd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024

Medical professionals at the hospital in Karnal have officially confirmed Darshan Singh's renewed vitality. The details surrounding the medical examination, the cause of the initial misdeclaration, and the subsequent resurrection are being investigated.

