Bengaluru: In an unexpected encounter during a flight from Delhi to Bangalore, Naren Krishna, CEO at Jellybean, found himself seated next to the businessman and Infosys Co-founder, Narayana Murthy. Despite Murthy's stature, Krishna was struck by the down-to-earth and approachable nature of the Infosys co-founder. Krishna said, "The sheer disbelief of sharing an economy seat with a visionary of his stature lingered throughout the journey. What blew me away was how down-to-earth and approachable he was."

During their few hours together, the conversation spanned various topics, ranging from the future landscape with AI to the pivotal role of youth in the Indian economy. Murthy also shared insights into managing expectations, dealing with stress, and navigating through failures while building a company.

Murthy’s Advice to Krishna

One noteworthy piece of advice Murthy offered was the importance of detachment from results, drawing examples from Infosys' journey where relentless efforts didn't always yield expected results, while unexpected deals materialised. Murthy encapsulated this perspective with a quote from Louis Pasteur, stating, "Chance favours the prepared mind."

AI to Boost Human Productivity by 100X

Discussing AI, Murthy highlighted its transformative impact on industries such as autonomous vehicles and precision surgery. However, what stood out was Murthy’s belief that AI would exponentially boost human productivity by 10-100 times across various sectors. According to Murthy, the pace of innovation in the coming years will surpass that of the last decade.

Naren Krishna in a post via Linkedin expressed his gratitude for the memorable encounter, noting that he would carry the lessons and insights shared by Murthy with him for a long time.