The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has once again demonstrated its dedication to the security and welfare of passengers. In a recent incident at a Maharashtra railway station, a 36-year-old man who had stumbled dangerously close to a moving train while trying to board it at Vasai Road Station was saved from tragedy by the quick efforts of an alert member of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Western Railway Tweet

On Wednesday, Western Railway (WR) posted a video of the incident on microblogging site X. "A 36-year-old man staggered dangerously close to a moving train while attempting to board it at Vasai Road Station," the caption states, prompting an alert response from RPF officers. Western Railway also requests that people avoid getting on or off a moving train!

An alert #RPF staff swiftly reacted as a 36-year-old man stumbled dangerously close to a moving train while attempting to board it at Vasai Road Station.



WR urges passengers to refrain from boarding/alighting from a moving train!#MissionJeevanRaksha#WednesdayWarriors pic.twitter.com/LyGFYF6OlX — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 24, 2024

Horrific Viral Video

The man can be seen rushing to board the moving train on the platform in CCTV footage that was taken from the station's premises. But as the train picked up speed, he staggered, lost his footing, and nearly fell in the space between the train and the platform. With the assistance of other passengers who were waiting at the station, the RPF who were on the scene hurried to save him and pulled him onto the platform for safety while the train carried on.

The event is a moving reminder of the courage and commitment shown by our front-line soldiers. Along with a lot of views, the video has also garnered tons of comments and likes. People on social media praised the RPF officers' bold actions in response to the footage. "Excellent work", as one user put it. “We are all proud of your bravery. Outstanding effort.”