IndiGo issued a refund following a passenger's criticism of the airline, labeling it the "worst flight experience of his life." Debarghya Das vented his frustration on X on January 13, citing a seven-hour delay on his Kolkata to Bengaluru flight, which subsequently led to him missing his international flight. In his post, Das expressed, "My 10 pm Calcutta—Bangalore flight left at 4:41AM, after 6 delays totalling 7 hours. I missed an international flight."

1/6 pic.twitter.com/PTljwo4sxx — Deedy (@debarghya_das) January 13, 2024

Das further asserted that the IndiGo employees were "lousy" and "disrespectful" for failing to help him cancel his current flight and book another ticket. According to his account, the airline team took nearly two hours to cancel his flight and retrieve his checked-in luggage.

He claimed that the ground staff engaged in arguments stating, "we won't do cancellations" as well. The passenger asserted that the airline demonstrated "absolutely zero respect for other people's time and money."

"Always on-time" phrase, which is IndiGo tagline, is "false advertising," said Das

"I’d avoid flying them again," he added.

As the post gained traction, social media users chimed in, sharing their opinions and recounting similar experiences with the airline in the comments section.

"Sad. IndiGo used to be my go-to airline when travelling domestically in India precisely for their on-time performance," a user commented.

Another added, "Monopoly creates arrogance and, unfortunately, in this sector, there is practical duopoly."

"I feel bad for you and totally understand what you may have gone through. You had a great margin to make it to your international flight. But one lesson I learnt is that at the first sign of trouble, book another flight and fly off and claim a refund for the domestic flight later. Waiting for them to cancel is not advisable because the cost of the international flight is more than a budget domestic flight," a third user expressed.

