Man Wanted in 17 FIRs Arrested in Jammu's Samba

Jammu: A hardcore criminal who was wanted in over 17 cases, including attempt to murder and drug peddling, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused identiifed as Kapil Sharma alias "Jimmy," a resident of Jammu, was arrested from Bari Brahmana in a follow-up to the investigation in a case registered recently after busting of an illegally run drug de-addiction centre in Birpur, a police official said.

The Bari Brahmana Police Station had registered the case based on a complaint alleging incessant violence, illegal confinement and cheating in the fraudulently run drug de-addiction place.

At least 15 victims of violence were rescued from the centre and were then reunited with their families, the spokesman added.

The spokesperson said that the police finally arrested the accused after continuous efforts on Monday.

According to investigations, a total of 17 FIRs related to heinous offences including attempts to murder, drug peddling and illegally carrying weapons have been registered against him in different police stations in Samba and Jammu districts over the past several years.