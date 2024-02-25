Manali, Dalhousie Receive Fresh Snow as Cold Wave Persists in Himachal

Advertisement

SHIMLA: The cold wave that has paralysed parts of Himachal Pradesh continued on Saturday, with the tourist destinations of Manali and Dalhousie receiving fresh spells of snow. Shimla had a relatively clear morning but icy winds accompanied by traces of snow buffeted the city and its surrounding areas for some time.

Nichar recorded 10 cm of snowfall, followed by Kalpa 7.8 cm, Sangla 2.8 cm, Pooh 0.6 cm, while Shimla and Kufri received traces of snow.

Kukumseri was the coldest with a low of minus 12.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Narkanda and Kalpa minus 3.8 degrees each, Kufri minus 2.2 degrees, Reckong Peo minus 0.8 degree, Shimla zero degree while Solan and Manali recorded 1.4 and 1.6 degrees, respectively.

The day temperatures also dropped by a few notches and Kalpa recorded a high of 1.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri 2.6 degrees, Kufri 2.9 degrees and Narkanda 3.8 degrees, while Dalhousie recorded a high of 4.1 degrees, ten degrees below normal.

The local MeT office has predicted snowfall at many places in high hills from February 25 to March 1 and rains at a few places in mid hills on February 26, 27 and 29 and at many places on March 1 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Himalayan region from February 26.

The MeT office also issued a Yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning at few places on February 26, 27 and 29 and March 1 as a fresh western disturbance would affect the Himalayan region from February 26.

