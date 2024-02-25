English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

Manali, Dalhousie Receive Fresh Snow as Cold Wave Persists in Himachal

The local MeT office has predicted snowfall at many places in high hills from Feb 25 to Mar 1 and rains at a few places in mid hills on Feb 26, 27 and 29.

Digital Desk
Himachal Pradesh continues to face cold wave conditions.
Himachal Pradesh continues to face cold wave conditions. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

SHIMLA: The cold wave that has paralysed parts of Himachal Pradesh continued on Saturday, with the tourist destinations of Manali and Dalhousie receiving fresh spells of snow. Shimla had a relatively clear morning but icy winds accompanied by traces of snow buffeted the city and its surrounding areas for some time. 

Nichar recorded 10 cm of snowfall, followed by Kalpa 7.8 cm, Sangla 2.8 cm, Pooh 0.6 cm, while Shimla and Kufri received traces of snow.

Kukumseri was the coldest with a low of minus 12.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Narkanda and Kalpa minus 3.8 degrees each, Kufri minus 2.2 degrees, Reckong Peo minus 0.8 degree, Shimla zero degree while Solan and Manali recorded 1.4 and 1.6 degrees, respectively.

Advertisement

The day temperatures also dropped by a few notches and Kalpa recorded a high of 1.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri 2.6 degrees, Kufri 2.9 degrees and Narkanda 3.8 degrees, while Dalhousie recorded a high of 4.1 degrees, ten degrees below normal.

The local MeT office has predicted snowfall at many places in high hills from February 25 to March 1 and rains at a few places in mid hills on February 26, 27 and 29 and at many places on March 1 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Himalayan region from February 26.

Advertisement

The MeT office also issued a Yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning at few places on February 26, 27 and 29 and March 1 as a fresh western disturbance would affect the Himalayan region from February 26.

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

39 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

43 minutes ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

44 minutes ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

an hour ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

an hour ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

an hour ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

3 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

7 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

7 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

7 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

8 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Masssive Turnout for PM Modi's Roadshow in Jamnagar

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Is Flavoured Water Good For You? Weighing The Pros And Cons

    Lifestyle Health20 minutes ago

  3. Delhi: Army Orders Probe After Class 10 Student Allegedly Kills Self

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. WWE Elimination Chamber results

    Web Stories25 minutes ago

  5. Anne Hathaway Dances To Ananconda Song In Milan, Video Goes Viral

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo