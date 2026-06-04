'Mandatory Hijab For Women, No Loud Music': Kerala's First 'Islam-Friendly Gym' Sparks Outrage, Owner Issues Clarification

New Delhi: A fitness centre in Kerala's Palakkad district has ignited controversy after branding itself an ‘Islamic-friendly gym,’ drawing widespread scrutiny regarding the nature and intent of such a designation.

The dispute arose following a promotional video released by the Puthunagaram-based gym, in which owner Nawaz Muthu T announced that the facility would maintain a quiet environment by avoiding loud music and providing designated workout areas and schedules for men and women.

He also stated that the gym would provide gender-segregated trainers to accommodate its members.

What the post claimed

As per the post, the gym had implemented several new operational rules including:

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No music or song

Men and women do not work out together

Separate timings for men and women

Women must cover their body and wear hijab

People of other religions can join if they agree

Video sparks backlash

"We are launching an Islam-friendly gym, and I believe it will be the first of its kind in Kerala. Anyone interested is welcome to contact me and visit the facility," Nawaz explained in the video, noting that rather than being a new business, this is an established fitness centre that has been running for approximately 15 years and is currently undergoing renovations.

The video subsequently faced significant backlash, as many social media users raised concerns about whether the facility's services were intended specifically for a Muslim clientele.

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In response to the criticism, the original promotional video was taken down, and in a follow-up clip, Nawaz clarified that the facility welcomes individuals of all faiths and was never meant to be exclusive to Muslims.

"A lot of people say this is a Muslim gym or a gym only for Muslims. I am not saying that. I have never said this is a gym only for Muslims," he said.

Nawaz explained that the "Islamic-friendly" label describes the gym's operational standards, rather than acting as a restriction on who is eligible to join.

"When it comes to an Islamic-friendly gym, women and men should not work out together. Women should have a separate time and separate space. Men should have a separate time. There should be no loud music," he said.

Nawaz further noted that many individuals who adhere to these conservative practices often avoid traditional gyms, as they feel uncomfortable in environments featuring loud music or mixed-gender workout areas.

"A lot of Muslims live according to Islamic principles. They don't listen to music. There is no gym for them. When you go to a gym, it is not possible to switch off the music. There are women who are uncomfortable working out in mixed spaces. These are people who have not been able to access gyms until now," he said, adding that his own family members had stayed away from fitness centres for similar reasons.

"Because I am a Muslim, I know many such people. Even among my relatives, there are people who do not go to gyms. This facility will be useful for them," he said.

In an effort to refute claims that the facility discriminates based on faith, he emphasized that membership is open to everyone regardless of their religion.

"Everyone can come. The only condition is that there will be no open music. Those who want to listen to music can do so through headphones. There is nothing wrong with that," he said.

What netizens said

Following the owner's clarification, netizens expressed a wide range of opinions on the matter.

One user on X commented, “Expect more like these in the coming days... Secularism is starting to flourish. period.” Another user remarked, "Not surprised."

A different user on X stated, "Being 100 percent literate means going back by 1000 years."

One user raised a concern, asking, "What is the need to create a religion based division everywhere? Imagine the outrage if this was done the other way."

Another individual noted, "if true, it is good for both Hindus and Muslims as well."