Mandya Bandh Today Over Hanuman Flag Controversy, Complete Shutdown in Keragodu

In view of the bandh, security has been heightened to prevent any untoward incident.

Mandya: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and pro-Hindu organisations have called for a bandh in Mandya in Karnataka on Friday. The bandh has been called over the Hanuman flag controversy. Keragodu village in the district is expected to witness a complete shutdown.

In view of the bandh, security has been heightened to prevent any untoward incident. The BJP and The JDS are not part of the bandh and the decision was taken late last evening.

The controversy relates to the removal of a Hanuman flag from a 108-foot tall flagpost in Mandya.

Demanding hoisting of Hanuman flag again, the residents of Keragodu village have supported the bandh call. They have threatened that if the government doesn't fulfill their demands they will shut down Mandya again.

Alleging politics over hanuman flag controversy, a resident said,” The government has politicised the entire issue for their selfish needs. Whereas another said,” The earlier flag pole was removed to accommodate Siddaramaiah's public program.”

Earlier on Monday, hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took to the streets staging a protest at Mysore Bank Circle against the removal of the Hanuman flag by the Mandya district administration from a 108 ft flagpole, according to reports. The workers alleged that the government is adopting an anti-Hindu stance, leading to heightened tensions between the ruling administration and the opposition.

BJP workers also attempted to surround the District Commissioner's office, resulting in their detention by law enforcement.

The protest erupted after a Hanuman flag in Keragodu village, hoisted by the Gram Panchayat Board, was taken down by the Mandya district administration. Following this, BJP along with Janata Dal(Secular) workers had taken to the streets.

(With inputs from Prajwal)