Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:25 IST

From Mandya to Mysuru: After Hanuman, Now Tipu Sultan's Flag Sparks Fresh Row

Tipu Sultan's flag was raised at Kailasapuram and Ambedkar Park, leading Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to question CM Siddaramaiah and State Home Minister Parameshwar

Digital Desk
Image:X @mepratap
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mysuru: Controversies over flag hoisting continue to stir Karnataka, expanding from Mandya to Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru, and now reaching Mysore. Tipu Sultan's flag was raised at Kailasapuram and Ambedkar Park, leading Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to question CM Siddaramaiah and State Home Minister Parameshwara about permissions.

BJP MP Pratap Simha, inquiring through a X post, demanded to know who authorised the Tipu flag in Ambedkar Park, Mysuru. “Whose permission did people take here to hoist Tipu flag, put up in Ambedkar Park on Mottakeri Srinivasa Temple Road in Kailasapuram, Mysuru? Please tell Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara”, Simha asked.

Visuals from Mysuru Shared by Simha

All the controversies thus far stem from the Mandya incident, where officials removed a Hanuman Dhwaja, leading to protests across districts. Government officials claimed that the saffron flag was removed because only national and state flags were permitted.

Protests escalated, spreading to Uttara Kannada, where Savarkar name plates were removed. Following that  BJP officials issued an ultimatum for re-hoisting the saffron flag and reinstalling Savarkar nameplates.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 14:13 IST

