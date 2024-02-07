In a parallel incident in North Karnataka, a sudden hoisting of Tipu Sultan's flag mirrored the Mysuru controversy. | Image: X @mepratap

Mysuru: Controversies over flag hoisting continue to stir Karnataka, expanding from Mandya to Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru, and now reaching Mysore. Tipu Sultan's flag was raised at Kailasapuram and Ambedkar Park, leading Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to question CM Siddaramaiah and State Home Minister Parameshwara about permissions.

BJP MP Pratap Simha, inquiring through a X post, demanded to know who authorised the Tipu flag in Ambedkar Park, Mysuru. “Whose permission did people take here to hoist Tipu flag, put up in Ambedkar Park on Mottakeri Srinivasa Temple Road in Kailasapuram, Mysuru? Please tell Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara”, Simha asked.

Visuals from Mysuru Shared by Simha

All the controversies thus far stem from the Mandya incident, where officials removed a Hanuman Dhwaja, leading to protests across districts. Government officials claimed that the saffron flag was removed because only national and state flags were permitted.

Protests escalated, spreading to Uttara Kannada, where Savarkar name plates were removed. Following that BJP officials issued an ultimatum for re-hoisting the saffron flag and reinstalling Savarkar nameplates.

In a parallel incident in North Karnataka, a sudden hoisting of Tipu Sultan's flag mirrored the Mysuru controversy.

