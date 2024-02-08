English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

Name Not Added on Ration Card Leaves Man Frustrated, Arrested After Posting Video Against Sidda

Frustrated after repeated failed attempts, Kumar took to social media and uploaded a video, criticizing Siddaramaiah and the local administration.

Digital Desk
Sentiment of Kannadigas Hurt: Siddaramaiah on State Tableau Rejection
Sentiment of Kannadigas Hurt: Siddaramaiah on State Tableau Rejection | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Surathkal Police on Wednesday arrested a person in Mangaluru for allegedly abusing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party after he was unable to get his name added in the ration card for the past three months. The man, identified as Anil Kumar, was unable to derive any benefit from various government schemes. The man claimed that he was given an excuse of server failure once. Frustrated after repeated failed attempts, Kumar took to social media and uploaded a video, criticizing Siddaramaiah and the local administration.

(With inputs from Prajwal Prasad)

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun, Vivek Attend Indian Police Force Actor's Reception

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement