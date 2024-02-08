Updated January 17th, 2024 at 10:18 IST
Name Not Added on Ration Card Leaves Man Frustrated, Arrested After Posting Video Against Sidda
Frustrated after repeated failed attempts, Kumar took to social media and uploaded a video, criticizing Siddaramaiah and the local administration.
Bengaluru: The Surathkal Police on Wednesday arrested a person in Mangaluru for allegedly abusing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party after he was unable to get his name added in the ration card for the past three months. The man, identified as Anil Kumar, was unable to derive any benefit from various government schemes. The man claimed that he was given an excuse of server failure once. Frustrated after repeated failed attempts, Kumar took to social media and uploaded a video, criticizing Siddaramaiah and the local administration.
(With inputs from Prajwal Prasad)
Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:18 IST
