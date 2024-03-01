Advertisement

Manipur Legislative Assembly News: The Manipur Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to reaffirm its previous resolution on August 5, 2022, and also urged the Center to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur.

Observing that the National Register of Citizens or the NRC is in the interest of Manipur in particular and the nation in general, the Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the resolution. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the situation is alarming not only in Manipur but across the Northeast. He said, “In every State, you will find suspicious new villages being set up by illegal immigrants either from Bangladesh or Myanmar. It's spreading all over, to stop it NRC is the only solution.”

Advertisement

Earlier in the Assembly, he said, “It is our firm belief that the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur is crucial for safeguarding the interests of our state and contributing to the greater good of our nation.”

“The decision to urge the Government of India to expedite the implementation of the NRC reflects our commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of Manipur. I urge all citizens to support this endeavour as we strive to build a stronger, more prosperous Manipur for generations to come,” he added.

Advertisement

The demand for an NRC has been one of the core demands of several Meitei organizations including COCOMI. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has been one of the most vocal for NRC. It was also addressed by the BJP in the runup for the Assembly elections in 2022.

However, many in the hills, particularly the ITLF and CoTU have been opposing the idea of an NRC in Manipur.

Advertisement



