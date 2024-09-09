Published 16:16 IST, September 9th 2024
Manipur Unrest: Students March to Raj Bhavan, Demand DGP and Security Advisor Removal
The students protested against the escalation of violence in the state, denouncing the use of drone bombs and missile strikes by extremist groups.
Security personnel stop members of All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) during a protest march against the recent violence | Image: PTI
