  • Manipur Unrest: Students March to Raj Bhavan, Demand DGP and Security Advisor Removal

Published 16:16 IST, September 9th 2024

Manipur Unrest: Students March to Raj Bhavan, Demand DGP and Security Advisor Removal

The students protested against the escalation of violence in the state, denouncing the use of drone bombs and missile strikes by extremist groups.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Manipur protest
Security personnel stop members of All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) during a protest march against the recent violence | Image: PTI
14:52 IST, September 9th 2024