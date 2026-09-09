Manipur-Based Musician Chongtham Vikram Singh Was Threatened Before Assault: FIR

New Delhi: Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was killed in a physical assault in Delhi, was earlier threatened by the accused, according to the FIR filed by the police.

As per the FIR, Singh had objected to a group of men creating noise outside his house in South Delhi’s Ashram area. The men allegedly abused and threatened him.

On September 7, the accused allegedly entered the building, chased Singh up three floors, and brutally assaulted him with kicks and blows.

The FIR says Singh’s wife later identified the accused as men who had earlier threatened her husband. CCTV footage accessed by police also shows the alleged attackers leaving the building after the assault.

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Singh was rushed to Holy Family Hospital but died during treatment. Eight accused have been arrested in the case, according to the report.

In a statement to the police, the deceased’s son said he heard his father shouting from outside, and when he opened the door of the house and looked outside, four or five boys were kicking and punching him.

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He said he saw the faces of the accused. The tragic death of 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher, Chongtham Vikram Singh, after allegedly being assaulted by a group of men in Kilokari Village, Ashram, Delhi, following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside his residence has resonated across the North East and the community in Delhi.

Eight accused arrested in the case also include a juvenile. As per South East DCP Vineet Kumar, “Vikram Singh had an argument with some people in his lane over a lot of noise coming.

After the argument, there was a physical altercation between them, in which he suffered injuries. His family took him to the hospital, where he passed away.”