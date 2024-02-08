Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Congress Rigid to Begin Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur 'At Any Cost' After it Hits Roadblock

Manipur rejects permission to launch Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Imphal

Ronit Singh
Congress likely to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0
Congress rigid to begin Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur 'at any cost' after it hits roadblock | Image:PTI/File
Imphal: The Congress on Wednesday claimed that Manipur government has declined permission to launch party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Hapta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound, in Imphal East.

“CM Biren Singh cited the current unfavourable situation in Manipur as the reason to decline their request to launch the rally,” state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra told reporters in front of CM’s bungalow after a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Meghachandra dubbed the decion as ‘unfortunate’ and said, “It is a violation of people’s rights and the political rights of the people, more particularly the people of Manipur." 

He added that Congress party has started planning to conduct the event near the Khongjom War Memorial complex, Thoubal at a private lane. "We are discussing with the AICC team," he said. 

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: 6,700 km, 15 states, 66 days.

‘Manipur to Mumbai’ ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ organised by Congress is scheduled to start from Imphal on January 14 and culminate on March 20 in Mumbai covering 6,700km across 15 states in 66 days.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal-led All India Congress Committee (AICC) team on Monday arrived in Imphal to review the preparations ahead of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.


 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

